Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 2975.77 croreNet profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 2975.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3211.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2975.773211.10 -7 OPM %13.7911.35 -PBDT292.95316.90 -8 PBT199.55199.83 0 NP97.09148.85 -35
