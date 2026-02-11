Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2220.052243.02 -1 OPM %66.7866.90 -PBDT356.93349.25 2 PBT356.93349.25 2 NP290.78283.55 3
