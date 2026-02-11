Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2220.052243.0266.7866.90356.93349.25356.93349.25290.78283.55

