Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income decline 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.02% to Rs 2220.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2220.052243.02 -1 OPM %66.7866.90 -PBDT356.93349.25 2 PBT356.93349.25 2 NP290.78283.55 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 420.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 136.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Calcom Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story