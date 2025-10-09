Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Lupin today announced the launch of a strategic partnership program aimed at expanding the reach of PrecisionSphere the long-acting injectable (LAI) platform developed by its subsidiary, Nanomi B.V. (Nanomi). PrecisionSphere demonstrates efficacy and safety in drug delivery and is ready for commercial use, following the recent United States Food and Drug Administration's (U.S. FDA) approval for the first product developed with this platform.

Lupin's partnership program is designed to foster collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles, whether in development or already on the market, especially those that could benefit from longer-acting formulations.

With the validation of PrecisionSphere's capabilities and our proven track record of executing several key strategic partnerships each year, we are ready to expand patient access to advanced LAI treatments through new global strategic collaborations, said Dr. Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development, Lupin. Our extensive in-house and successful alliance management capabilities will serve as a strategic advantage, as partners strive to deliver innovative LAI solutions to patients at an accelerated pace.