CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

Computer Age Management Services announced that the company's payment Aggregator business (CAMSPAY) has launched UPI Offline Plus' a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize offline UPI payments.

It offers real-time merchant Onboarding, bulk QR code activation, dynamic settlement updates, and automated split settlements to simplify and speed up payment acceptance. With API-enabled transaction tracking, instant payout capabilities, bundled AutoPay mandates, and customizable reporting.

UPI Offline Plus empowers merchants, lenders, and enterprises to manage offline payments efficiently and reliably driving faster go-lives, improved cash flow, and seamless offline payment experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News