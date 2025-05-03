Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle 3i receives US patent for subject related to detection of fraud in digital advertising

Affle 3i receives US patent for subject related to detection of fraud in digital advertising

May 03 2025
Affle 3i has been granted another patent in the US, which was filed previously. This strengthens the overall IP portfolio of the Company.

The patent subject area is Method and system for application installation and detection of fraud in advertisement.

This patent is aimed at addressing the challenge of detecting and preventing fraudulent activities in digital advertising, specifically focusing on fraudulent app installations. The system leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to augment the reliability of performance-driven advertising by filtering out manipulated signals, detecting behavioral anomalies, verifying publisher authenticity and monitoring app installation processes for legitimacy.

The company added, "This is our 13th patent grant out of a total IP portfolio of 36 Patents, filed to date. It underscores our commitment to driving innovation that delivers transparent and high-impact user conversions for advertisers globally. This grant further builds upon our previously granted IPs that collectively enhance the quality of our conversion-driven marketing for advertisers, as we continue to fortify our AI-powered consumer platform stack."

The inventors of this patent include Anuj Khanna Sohum, Charles Yong and Madhusudana Ramakrishna.

May 03 2025

