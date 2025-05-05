Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

Affle 3i said that it has been granted a new patent in the United States (US) targeting fraud detection in app installations, reinforcing its global IP portfolio.

The newly awarded patent, titled Method and System for Application Installation and Detection of Fraud in Advertisement, addresses the pressing challenge of fraudulent activities in the digital advertising ecosystem, particularly focusing on fraudulent app installations.

The system leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to augment the reliability of performance-driven advertising by filtering out manipulated signals, detecting behavioral anomalies, verifying publisher authenticity and monitoring app installation processes for legitimacy.

This milestone marks Affle 3is 13th patent grant, adding to its total IP portfolio of 36 patents filed to date. The patent further strengthens the companys AI-powered consumer platform stack, building upon its previously granted IPs that collectively enhance the quality and effectiveness of conversion-driven marketing.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.95% to Rs 100.22 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.99 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.8% QoQ to Rs 601.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.07% to end at Rs 1,599.05 on Friday, 2 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News