Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 5.65% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.91% to Rs 86.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.92% to Rs 12.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.67% to Rs 314.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

