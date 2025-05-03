Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12726.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.78% to Rs 2708.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2536.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 59358.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50788.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

