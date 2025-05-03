Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12726.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.78% to Rs 2708.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2536.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 59358.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50788.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14871.8612726.55 17 59358.0550788.83 17 OPM %6.427.41 -7.568.08 - PBDT961.16968.09 -1 4542.194192.09 8 PBT720.30763.20 -6 3672.673461.33 6 NP550.90563.25 -2 2708.022536.17 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story