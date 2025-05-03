Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services remain constant at Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content