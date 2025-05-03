Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services remain constant at Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.512.49 1 9.8110.17 -4 OPM %33.8630.12 -30.4827.34 - PBDT0.800.74 8 2.642.41 10 PBT0.760.70 9 2.502.28 10 NP0.600.60 0 1.902.00 -5

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

