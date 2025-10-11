Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.86% to Rs 28.04 crore

Net profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.86% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.0443.7216.90-22.375.17-11.634.76-12.294.57-12.29

