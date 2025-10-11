AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.38% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 0.87% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 82.38% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.974.3715.1829.521.631.641.551.531.161.15

