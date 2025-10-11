Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 36.73% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.4841.8510.6916.305.467.413.866.243.175.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News