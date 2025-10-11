Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 774.78 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 117.22% to Rs 116.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 774.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.774.78524.4720.3913.65158.7570.88156.5669.30116.3053.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News