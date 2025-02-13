Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.97% to Rs 56.77 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.97% to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.7740.851.870.470.73-0.060.36-0.370.27-0.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News