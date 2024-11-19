Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 52.92 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.9240.571.462.460.410.720.050.260.090.19

