Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 52.92 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.9240.57 30 OPM %1.462.46 -PBDT0.410.72 -43 PBT0.050.26 -81 NP0.090.19 -53

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

