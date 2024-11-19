Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %0100.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

