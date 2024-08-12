Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.141.32-0.88-5.300.020.060.020.060.020.06

