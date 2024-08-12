Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.141.32 -14 OPM %-0.88-5.30 -PBDT0.020.06 -67 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.06 -67
