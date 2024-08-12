Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.95% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.95% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.147.57 34 OPM %-12.03-3.04 -PBDT0.430.22 95 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story