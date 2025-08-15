Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 593.61 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 66.59% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 593.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 707.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.593.61707.716.098.5029.5254.1416.6343.9113.0339.00

