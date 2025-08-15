Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 22.09 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 162.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.0921.234.891.411.070.430.860.330.630.24

