Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 776.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 34.31% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 776.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 109.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 2125.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2015.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales776.44659.54 18 2125.302015.01 5 OPM %7.756.45 -8.136.73 - PBDT53.4339.58 35 157.28132.45 19 PBT43.6133.30 31 127.19109.76 16 NP38.0128.30 34 109.2292.26 18

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

