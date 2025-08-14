Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.34% to Rs 35.19 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 155.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 35.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.1922.802.533.820.450.200.310.140.230.09

