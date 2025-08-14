Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 23.42 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 75.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.4223.263.763.780.520.490.290.230.280.16

