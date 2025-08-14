Sunrakshakk Industries India standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.7324.2614.8812.862.952.961.050.660.740.49

