Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 110.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Sales rise 99.42% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 110.34% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.42% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.411.71 99 OPM %51.3279.53 -PBDT1.540.77 100 PBT1.520.75 103 NP1.220.58 110

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

