Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 110.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.42% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 110.34% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.42% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.411.7151.3279.531.540.771.520.751.220.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News