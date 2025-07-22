Barometers erase early losses; Nifty trades above 25,100

The frontline indices reversed all losses and traded with minor gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Pharma shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 125.24 points or 0.15% to 82,327.51. The Nifty 50 index added 16.35 points or 0.06% to 25,106.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,840 shares rose and 1,977 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's core industries comprising eight sectors reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%. Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025. The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.61% to 10.91. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,125 at a premium of 18.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,106.45. The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.7 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.98% to 22,311.70. The index fell 1.62% in three consective trading sessions. Granules India (down 3%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 2.64%), Lupin (down 2.26%), Gland Pharma (down 2.19%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.69%), Laurus Labs (down 1.22%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.05%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.99%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.93%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.93%) declined. On the other hand, Natco Pharma (up 1.29%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.15%) and Abbott India (up 0.28%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Titan Company advanced 1.42% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring 67% shareholding in Damas LLC (UAE), the current holding company for Damas jewellery business in GCC countries.