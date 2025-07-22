Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steadies at 147.8 as markets eye Powell's comments

Yen steadies at 147.8 as markets eye Powell's comments

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen held around 147.8 per dollar on Tuesday after gaining nearly 1% in the previous session, supported by easing political uncertainty following Japans election outcome. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas continuation in office reassured investors, keeping focus on ongoing tariff negotiations with the US. Meanwhile, the dollar index remained under 98 after two days of losses as markets await updates on trade talks ahead of the August 1 deadline. Investors are also watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells remarks later today for clues on future interest rate policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

