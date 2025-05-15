Agi Greenpac records PAT of Rs 97 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 27%

Agi Greenpac has reported 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY24.

Consolidated revenue grew by 13% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 705 crore during the fourth quarter.

The company's EBITDA for the period under review stood at Rs 191 crore, up 23% from Rs 156 crore from the same period last year. EBITDA margin for Q4 FY25 was 27%.

For FY25, Agi Greenpac has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 322 crore (up 28% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 2,529 crore (up 5% YoY).

The company stated that its success in FY25 resulted from its strategic focus and careful execution in several key areas. The company enhanced its production capabilities through targeted debottlenecking, allowing it to meet growing demand effectively. Alongside these operational improvements, the company continued to strengthen its relationships with key customers while strategically growing its presence in the higher margin cosmetics, perfumery, and alcohol markets, leveraging its improved R&D and decoration facilities.

The company proposed setting up of a manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh with a daily capacity of 500 tonnes, projected to increase the company's production capacity by approximately 25%, with an investment of nearly Rs 700 crore. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the growing demand for glass packaging in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Also Read

Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director, AGI Greenpac, said: "Our strong performance this year reflects our focus on innovation, operational efficiencies, and delivering a premium product mix.

Looking ahead, we are making strategic investments to enhance our capacity and better serve our customers. The proposed state-of-the-art in Madhya Pradesh will increase our current capacity by 25% and will help us in meeting the growing demand for high-quality glass containers in North India.

AGI Greenpac is a focused packaging products company that caters to non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, perfumery, cosmetics, and F&B industries.

The scrip shed 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 838.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News