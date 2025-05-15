Allcargo Logistics appoints Ravi Jhakar as CFO

Allcargo Logistics said that its board has appointed Ravi Jakhar as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 19 May 2025.

Deepal Shah has resigned from the position of CFO with effect from closing business hours of 16th May 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

Ravi Jhakar currently serving as chief strategy officer, has been appointed as CFO and will be re-designated as director strategy & group CFO.

Ravi Jhakar has pursued B.Tech from IIT BHU and attended a course on entrepreneurship at Harvard Business School. He currently leads the overall strategy for the Allcargo Group and also oversees the finance and business functions on behalf of the board in Allcargos flagship international business ECU Worldwide. He oversees the Latin America region alongside various Joint Ventures the group in Scandinavia, Thailand, Turkey, Peru.

He manages the equity fund raising activities for the group, Investor Relationship management and led some of the M&A for the group, like Nordicon, FairTrade, few others.

He is on the board of Allcargo Gati, Allcargo Supply Chain and various subsidiaries across the world.

Allcargo Logistics, an Allcargo Group company, it is the global market leader in less than container load (LCL) consolidation business, operating under ECU Worldwide network.

