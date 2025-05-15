GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 47 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 931.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 316.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10904.45 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 168 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, supported by signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China. While markets appear to have priced in the peak of tariff-related macroeconomic stress, investor sentiment remains cautious amid softening U.S. economic indicators.

On Wall Street, major indexes posted mixed performances on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.7%, driven largely by sustained strength in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%.

Investor optimism around artificial intelligence continued to support technology shares. Several AI-related chipmakers and infrastructure firms delivered strong earnings and forward guidance. Server manufacturer SuperMicro surged over 15%, while cloud computing company CoreWeave rose 6.6% during the session. However, CoreWeave declined 7.9% in after-hours trading following comments that increased capital expenditures may compress its profit margins.

Technology stocks have been the primary drivers of this week's gains, particularly after the U.S. and China announced a meaningful step back from ongoing tariff escalations. Broader market sectors also advanced on the news, though their momentum slowed by Wednesday.

Market participants are now focused on the upcoming U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, expected on Thursday, which is anticipated to show a moderation in factory-gate inflation for April.

Additionally, attention is centered on a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Thursday. Powell is expected to provide further insight into the Feds monetary policy framework, its approach to achieving the dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability, particularly in the context of unchanged interest rates and continued economic uncertainty highlighted during last weeks policy decision.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks posted moderate gains on Wednesday, buoyed by softer-than-expected WPI and retail inflation data in India. Adding to the cheer, the timely arrival of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea lifted domestic sentiment. Global markets mirrored the optimism, as U.S. consumer inflation for April came in below expectations, sparking hopes of a more dovish Fed stance. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 182.34 points or 0.22% to 81,330.56. The Nifty 50 index added 88.55 points or 0.36% to 24,666.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News