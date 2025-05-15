Hindustan Oil Exploration Company commences drilling of Well KSG-71 in Kharsang Block

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) announced the successful drilling and completion of Well KSG-71 in the Kharsang Block, where the initial plan is to drill nine development wells. This well is under testing with various chokes from 6mm to 8 mm and the initial rate of oil production is about 250 barrels per day. The second well, KSG-72, has also been spud in the Block. This marks a significant milestone, as drilling in this Block has been started after a 12-year gap. The Well KSG-71 will be hooked up for production immediately with optimum choke after the completion of well testing.

The Kharsang Block encompasses an area of about 10 square kilometers in the Assam Arakan Basin. Geoenpro Petroleum, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HOEC, is the Operator of the Block with 10% Participating Interest (PI). HOEC holds 25% PI in the Block, resulting in a combined PI of 35% in the Block.

