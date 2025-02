AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.58% to Rs 91.41 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 27.75% to Rs 19.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.58% to Rs 91.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.91.4172.7931.3926.4528.4119.6623.1018.0419.0614.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News