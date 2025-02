Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 15.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 516.50 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 15.19% to Rs 62.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 516.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 510.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.516.50510.9618.0920.50109.42125.1882.1797.0762.5973.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News