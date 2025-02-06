Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 90.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.23% to Rs 262.66 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 90.18% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.23% to Rs 262.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 360.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.262.66360.937.7416.8210.5453.693.6646.594.5346.12

