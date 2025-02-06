Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 90.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 90.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.23% to Rs 262.66 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 90.18% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.23% to Rs 262.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 360.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales262.66360.93 -27 OPM %7.7416.82 -PBDT10.5453.69 -80 PBT3.6646.59 -92 NP4.5346.12 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Swiggy, Hero Motocorp, SBI, ITC, Sula Vineyards, Reliance Power

Oswal Greentech acquires additional 5% stake in OAML

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story