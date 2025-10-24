Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Infra's board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via equity shares

AGI Infra's board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via equity shares

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
AGI Infra announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through equity shares via multiple modes.

The company plans to raise funds by issuing equity shares through a public issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other permissible method.

Additionally, the board has approved an increase in the companys authorised share capital from Rs 15 crore, divided into 15 crore equity shares of Re 1 each, to Rs 20 crore, divided into 20 crore equity shares of Re 1 each.

AGI Infra is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects in the state of Punjab. The company has delivered around 87.34 lakh square feet (lsf) of residential and commercial real estate space over the last two decades.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.86% to Rs 20.01 crore on a 26.13% increase in revenue to Rs 91.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.15% to Rs 266.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

