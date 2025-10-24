Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has bagged an order worth Rs 445 crore from NREDCAP to implement solar rooftop systems across 5 divisions in Andhra Pradesh- Kovur, Tirupati Rural, Puttur, Chittoor (O) and Chittoor (R).

The order was received from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The 77.40 MW project, valued at Rs 445.03 crore, involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 2KW solar rooftop systems.

Under this utility led aggregation (CAPEX) model, Crompton will solarize 38,699 SC & ST consumers, focusing on extending clean energy access to underserved communities.

The project is expected to be completed within approximately six months. Being a domestic order, the contract does not involve any related-party transactions, and Cromptons promoters and group companies have no interest in NREDCAP.