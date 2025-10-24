Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has bagged an order worth Rs 445 crore from NREDCAP to implement solar rooftop systems across 5 divisions in Andhra Pradesh- Kovur, Tirupati Rural, Puttur, Chittoor (O) and Chittoor (R).

The order was received from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The 77.40 MW project, valued at Rs 445.03 crore, involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 2KW solar rooftop systems.

Under this utility led aggregation (CAPEX) model, Crompton will solarize 38,699 SC & ST consumers, focusing on extending clean energy access to underserved communities.

The project is expected to be completed within approximately six months. Being a domestic order, the contract does not involve any related-party transactions, and Cromptons promoters and group companies have no interest in NREDCAP.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on a 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.34% to Rs 289.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Digital transactions have increased 38 times in volume terms over last decade sayd RBI

Dollar index stays supported near 99 mark

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story