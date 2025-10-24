Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd, EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd and Advance Agrolife Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2025.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 39.97 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47621 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 14.15% to Rs 58.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13752 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd soared 11.77% to Rs 616.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1914 shares in the past one month.

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd added 11.29% to Rs 258.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advance Agrolife Ltd jumped 10.36% to Rs 135.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

