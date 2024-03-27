Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Modison Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and Oricon Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2024.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 215.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1842 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd spiked 15.98% to Rs 907.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5883 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd soared 13.67% to Rs 118.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14631 shares in the past one month.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd rose 13.55% to Rs 4663.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3341 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd added 12.25% to Rs 39.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58033 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

