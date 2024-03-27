Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Gravita India Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2024.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd soared 13.59% to Rs 16405 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 397 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd surged 8.78% to Rs 1005.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27652 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd spiked 7.36% to Rs 302. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd exploded 7.00% to Rs 236.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd spurt 6.89% to Rs 134.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

