Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 232.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2547 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd soared 12.82% to Rs 23.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd surged 10.50% to Rs 1023.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25449 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 83.87. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 41.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26700 shares in the past one month.

