Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Budget to boost MSME sector with Credit Guarantee, TReDS Changes: FM

Union Budget to boost MSME sector with Credit Guarantee, TReDS Changes: FM

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government will come out with a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs to facilitate term loans without collateral or third party guarantee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting her seventh straight Union Budget, she also said that public sector banks to build in-house capability for credit assessment of MSMEs. As part of a slew of measures to boost the sector, the government will reduce the turnover threshold of MSME buyers for mandatory onboarding on TReDs platform from Rs 500 crore to Rs 250 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Indices flat; Sitharaman keeps capex outlay at Rs 11.11 trillion

Samsung goes with Google Messages for Galaxy smartphones: Check the reason

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh shine in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

Budget 2024: Hostels, skilling among initiatives for women in workforce

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story