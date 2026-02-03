Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 7.83 croreNet profit of Agribio Spirits declined 5.98% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.837.85 0 OPM %-2.43-0.89 -PBDT1.211.29 -6 PBT1.191.27 -6 NP1.101.17 -6
