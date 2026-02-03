Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 7.83 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits declined 5.98% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.837.85-2.43-0.891.211.291.191.271.101.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News