Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 86.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 26.06 crore

Net profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 86.84% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.0639.8218.8820.723.387.110.754.020.352.66

