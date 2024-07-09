Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins order from Hindustan Shipyard

Jul 09 2024
Precision Engineering Systems business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won a prestigious order for part construction of Two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) from Hindustan Shipyard (HSL), with Indian Navy being the end user of the vessels. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for design and construction of Five FSS for the Indian Navy in August 2023.

FSS are specialized naval vessels, which provide logistics and material support to the naval task force at sea. With more than 220 meter in length and approx. 45,000 Ton displacement, FSS would be amongst the largest vessels in the Indian Naval Fleet.

L&T will construct the two Fleet support ships at its greenfield shipyard at Kattupalli, near Chennai on the east coast of India. It is India's most modern shipyard, designed in-house and built to globally benchmarked technological practices.

Jul 09 2024

