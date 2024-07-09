Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 85.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2024.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 85.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.31% to Rs.591.20. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 29.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.38% to Rs.801.15. Volumes stood at 64246 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 485.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.33% to Rs.232.73. Volumes stood at 37.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 58.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.1,025.30. Volumes stood at 20.9 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd witnessed volume of 60.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.529.40. Volumes stood at 20.53 lakh shares in the last session.

