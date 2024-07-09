Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2024.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd clocked volume of 85.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.31% to Rs.591.20. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 29.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.38% to Rs.801.15. Volumes stood at 64246 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 485.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.33% to Rs.232.73. Volumes stood at 37.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 58.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.1,025.30. Volumes stood at 20.9 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd witnessed volume of 60.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.529.40. Volumes stood at 20.53 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

