Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 2,089 cr from DLF

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 6.02% to Rs 1,045.25 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,089 crore from DLF.

Shares of DLF added 1.15% to Rs 827.70 on the BSE.

The order, valued at Rs 2,089 crore (excluding GST), has been awarded for a domestic residential housing project involving civil, structural, and rough finishing works at "The Dahlias," DLF5, Gurugram.

The contract is to be executed over a period of 44 months.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions, and hence, the question of it being conducted at arms length does not arise.