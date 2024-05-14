Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 1130.96 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 2.85% to Rs 260.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 1130.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1251.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.54% to Rs 1135.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1055.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 4771.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4838.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1130.961251.82 -10 4771.824838.02 -1 OPM %26.3025.22 -27.9525.64 - PBDT368.24369.66 0 1588.291455.08 9 PBT343.72346.41 -1 1488.021362.04 9 NP260.54268.19 -3 1135.571055.93 8

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

