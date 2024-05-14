AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 1130.96 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 2.85% to Rs 260.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 1130.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1251.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.54% to Rs 1135.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1055.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 4771.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4838.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1130.961251.824771.824838.0226.3025.2227.9525.64368.24369.661588.291455.08343.72346.411488.021362.04260.54268.191135.571055.93

