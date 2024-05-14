Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 44.02% to Rs 1502.03 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 14.24% to Rs 531.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.02% to Rs 1502.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1042.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.26% to Rs 1551.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 5069.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4051.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1502.031042.92 44 5069.384051.94 25 OPM %86.4390.71 -89.9584.08 - PBDT673.82505.65 33 2039.611288.65 58 PBT671.05502.70 33 2028.511276.80 59 NP531.61465.34 14 1551.611075.60 44

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

