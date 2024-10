AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 1030.51 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 20.54% to Rs 256.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 1030.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1273.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1030.511273.8626.7530.00360.92437.00337.35412.49256.72323.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News