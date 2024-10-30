Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 15.22% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.0224.0010.4516.334.945.523.594.312.843.35

