Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 15.22% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.0224.00 0 OPM %10.4516.33 -PBDT4.945.52 -11 PBT3.594.31 -17 NP2.843.35 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

Indian smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3 CY2024: Counterpoint

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drag Sensex 350 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

IBBI, IBA to launch centralised platform for asset liquidation auctions

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story