Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 24.02 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures declined 15.22% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.0224.00 0 OPM %10.4516.33 -PBDT4.945.52 -11 PBT3.594.31 -17 NP2.843.35 -15
